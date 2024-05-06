GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 06 May 2024
Kotoko are always a strong side - Legon Cities boss Paa Kwesi boss admits after defeat
Paa Kwesi Fabin

Following Legon Cities' 2-0 loss to Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League, coach Paa Kwesi Fabin praised the perennial strength of the Porcupine Warriors.

The match, held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, saw Steven Mukwala converting a penalty controversially awarded after 33 minutes, giving Kotoko the lead.

Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen extended the lead with a goal just five minutes into the second half, sealing the victory for the home side.

Speaking after the game, Fabin commended Kotoko's consistent performance, stating, "Kotoko is always a big team. It's a good team, always. Sometimes in football, things happen, but you can't write off Kotoko. I mean, they are always a strong side."

Despite the defeat, Legon Cities remain determined to bounce back, with Fabin emphasising the unpredictable nature of football and the need to remain resilient.

The loss sees Legon Cities dropping from tenth to eleventh place in the league standings, while Kotoko climb to tenth position.

Despite the setback, Fabin's acknowledgment of Kotoko's strength underscores the respect the club commands in Ghanaian football.

Legon Cities will look to rebound in their next game against Great Olympics.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

