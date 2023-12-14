Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo attributes team's resurgence to unity among playing body

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, has attributed the club's impressive turnaround in the Ghana Premier League campaign to the players' commitment and unity.

The Porcupine Warriors, who faced a challenging start to the season, have climbed to the 7th position on the domestic top-flight table and continued their resurgence with a notable 3-2 victory over sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak last Sunday.

Ocloo emphasized the crucial role played by the commitment and unity among the players in the team's recent success.

"I think the commitment and unity among the players are working for us. The players are very committed," he stated.

As Asante Kotoko extended their winning streak to four games, overcoming the formidable challenge of Hearts of Oak, Ocloo's words underscore the importance of teamwork and dedication within the squad.

Looking ahead, the Ghanaian giants are set to face Great Olympics in week 15 of the Ghana Premier League. Despite being away from home, Asante Kotoko will benefit from the Baba Yara Stadium as the venue for the match due to the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium.