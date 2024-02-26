Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo charged by GFA for criticising referees

Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo has been charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for his comments about the match officials following the team's 1-0 defeat to Heart of Lions in Kpando.

His comments were deemed to be in breach of Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019, which states that any comments made about match officials in a post-match review interview could be considered misconduct that brings the name of the game into disrepute.

In an interview after the game, Ocloo expressed his frustration with the refereeing decisions, stating, "I wouldn't want to talk about the referee, but we all saw what happened. I think if we want our football to progress, our referees need to step up."

However, the GFA has taken issue with these comments, claiming they are not only unfair but also bring the integrity of the game into question.

The GFA has given Ocloo until Wednesday, February 28, 2024, to respond to the charge. In a statement, the organisation emphasised the importance of fair play and respectful dialogue concerning match officials.

Any perceived misconduct will be subject to regulatory action, according to the GFA.

This incident highlights the need for coaches and players to be mindful of their comments and avoid criticising match officials, even when they disagree with their decisions.