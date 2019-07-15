Kotoko begins preparations today ahead of CAF Champions League campaign on August 9

Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko will officially begin preparations today ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign which begins on August 9, with a yet to be announced opponent by CAF.

Reports gathered by Ghanasoccernet.com indicates that new coach Kjetil Zachariassen will also use this opportunity to look at some players before they are released or transferred by the club.

The Porcupine Warriors have made 10 new signings in the ongoing transfer window as they prepare for the CAF Champions League preliminaries on August 9.

Asante Kotoko have captured some internationals such as Ivorian duo of Moussa Adingra and Alexis Arnoud, Godfred Asiamah (Ashantigold), Justice Blay and Bright Enchill (Medeama), Kelvin Andoh, Ampem Dacosta (Karela United), Richard Arthur (formerly of Wa All Stars), goalkeeper Kwame Baah, Uganda’s George Abege of Kariobangi Sharks.

Zachariassen will use this opportunity to look at his side and prepare them well for the upcoming season.

He has been tasked to qualify the team to the money zone of the CAF Champions League.