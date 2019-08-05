Kotoko boss Dr. Kwame Kyei confident of success in CAF Champions League campaign

Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei is confident of winning the CAF Champions League following his third appearance on the continental stage with the club.

The business mogul is in his third year as the boss of the club, and has led the team to two continental campaigns already.

His first two were both in the CAF Confederations Cup, where the Porcupine Warriors suffered a first round elimination in 2017 but reached the group stages last season.

Ahead of their trip to Nigeria to face Kano Pillars in the CAF Champions League, Dr. Kyei is confident their experiences in previous campaigns will help their course this season.

“This is my third time of going to the African competition and we have learnt a lot of things in last year’s Caf confederations cup ahead of this year's campaign," he said.

"We are working hard and praying to win the CAF champions league. We have really prepared for this African campaign," he added.

Despite being convinced of success in the CAF Champions League, Dr. Kyei called has called on fans of the Reds to throw their weight behind the team.

“My advice to the team is that Kotoko belongs to Ghanaians so the supporters should keep praying and supporting the team then also I will advice Journalist to do fair reportage on everything even if the management goes wrong.” he concluded.