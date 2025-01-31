Kotoko boss Ogum aims for prolonged stay at GPL top spot

Asante KotokoKumasi Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has urged his team to maintain the intensity and desire that propelled them to the top of the Ghana Premier League standings.

Kotoko finished the first round of the 2024-2025 season with 34 points, a point ahead of second-placed Bibiani Gold Stars.

Dr. Ogum emphasised the importance of sustaining their momentum, citing the need to maintain intensity, aggression, and desire.

"Being on top and staying there, these are two different things," he said. "We need to keep our momentum in terms of our intensity of play, in terms of our aggression, in terms of our desire, the commitment to play."

The Kotoko boss also stressed that his team needs to double or triple their efforts in all areas and maintain the right guidance on the field to stay ahead of the competition.

He expressed confidence that with the right mindset and effort, Kotoko can maintain their top spot and make a strong push for the league title.

Kotoko's impressive run in the first round was highlighted by a seven-game unbeaten streak, which included a 1-0 win over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

The team's next test comes against 14th-ranked Nsoatreman on Sunday, February 2, as they begin their second-round campaign.