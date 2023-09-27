Kotoko boss Prosper Ogum urges patience amid slow start in Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is calling for patience from fans following his team's slow start to the Ghana Premier League season.

Kotoko have struggled to find their rhythm, failing to secure a victory in their first two games. Their season opener ended in a goalless draw against newly promoted Heart of Lions at home, followed by a 2-1 defeat to Bibiani Goldstars last weekend.

Despite the underwhelming start, Ogum, who led Kotoko to win the league in 2022, remains defiant about his team's potential and progress, asking the fans to be patient with the rebuilding process.

Speaking ahead of their upcoming fixture against Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, Ogum said, "If you look at the performance, it's a process, as I have already indicated. We are putting together a new team, and when you are building a new team with a mix of new players, old players, different identities, different game understanding, and intelligence, it will take some time."

"To me, if I look at the two games we've played, the players did well considering the way they played. We have to be realistic with ourselves. When you analyze certain components of the game within the two matches, you can see that they did well. So it's all about the players getting to know each other and understanding how to react to each other both with and without the ball."

Ogum stressed the importance of patience in the team-building process, emphasising that building a competitive team takes time and dedication.

"What I want to tell the fans is that it's a process. We are building a team that can compete at any level, and to do that, you need some patience and time," he concluded.