Kotoko C.E.O George Amoako deny reports of management involvement in player signings

Asante Kotoko C.E.O George Amoako has revealed that the signing of players at the club is solely the work of the technical team.

The Porcupine Warriors have signed seven players ahead of the CAF Champions League next season, with fans of the club accusing management of the team for imposing players on the coach.

However, the former PLB vice chairman has rubbished such reports insisting no player was brought in without the knowledge of the technical team.

“A lot of thought goes into these signings, it’s not one person’s decision. It’s the work of the technical team, they pencil out the name of the players and we do the negotiations,” he told Sikka FM in Kumasi.

“There is no player here brought by a management member and I’m very confident there will be a massive change looking at our signings and training.”

The GFA NC Tier I Special Competition winners have signed Ampem Dacosta of Karela United, Justice Blay from Medeama, Godfred Asiamah who was signed from Ashanti Gold as well as Ugandan forward George Abege.

Other players includes former WA All Stars duo Kelvin Andoh and Richard Arthur and Ghana U23 goalkeeper Kwame Baah.