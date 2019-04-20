Kotoko C.E.O George Amoako warns against unlawful attempt by clubs to sign Sogne Yacouba

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has warned clubs against illegally attempting to snatch their Burkinabe attacker, Sogne Yacouba.

The striker is on the radar of several top clubs on the continent, with Zesco United and Orlando Pirates expressing interest in signing the player.

Last week, there were reports the 26-year old has agreed personal terms with the South African giants, which was later rubbished by his Ghanaian representative Mr, Gyasi Jantuah.

However, George Amoako insists the player will only be transferred if clubs go through the legal FIFA process.

“Yacouba is currently injured and I’m still waiting for his medical report after a new scan. We have a one-year deal with him now and any club who wants him must go by the Fifa rules," Mr. Amoako told Nhyira FM.

"We have already warned some clubs who were acting against laws on player transfers that we might report them to Caf because that’s rubbish,” he told Nhyira FM.

“We have been contacted on the availability of our players but we prefer keeping it private because we want to focus on the Special Cup and qualify for Africa again and we don’t intend selling any of our lads.”