Kotoko C.E.O impressed with Kjetil Zachariassen's progress at the club

Chief Executive Officer George Amoako says the team is impressed with coach Kjetil Zachariassen's progress at the club.

The Norwegian tactician joined the Porcupine Warriors from Ashantigold on a three year deal and has been tasked to lead the club to the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

Zachariassen has already played two friendlies with the club, defeating Burkinabe side Rahimo FC before drawing against Societe Omnisport De L'arme.

"The coach [Zachariassen] needs ample time to set his philosophy on the team," Amoako told Light FM.

"He has played just a match and by our assessment of that game, we were impressed so I think we are on the right course.

The Reds will travel to Nigeria to play Kano Pillars in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.

George Amoako is positive about his side's chances ahead of the game slated for August 10.

"We have taken note of the necessary needs of the players as we travel to Kano next month.

"We have ordered for the right boots to acclimatize to the AstroTurf and the weather."