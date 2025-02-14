Kotoko call for swift implementation of autonomous Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman, Nana Apinkra, has urged Sports Minister Kofi Adams to fast-track the implementation of the autonomous Ghana Premier League (GPL) policy.

During a meeting with the minister, Apinkra reiterated the need for reforms, following a joint proposal by Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak submitted to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on February 10, 2025.

"I will also use the opportunity to plead with you [Minister], that you see to the autonomous league we mentioned in our proposal, and help us expedite its implementation," he said.

"It should not be the conventional way of writing press releases that after two or three months, we return to our old ways."

He also raised concerns over Value Added Tax (VAT) and other financial deductions affecting clubs, calling for a review of the tax structure for football.

The push for reforms comes amid growing concerns over the governance and competitiveness of the league, following recent incidents of violence, including the tragic stabbing of Kotoko fan "Nana Pooley" in Nsoatre.