Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong believes he merits a place in the Black Stars team for AFCON 2019

Defender Amos Frimpong is hopeful of gatecrashing coach Kwesi Appiah's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this summer.

The Kotoko captain, who earned his debut with the national team in the friendly against Mauritania says he merits a place in the team for AFCON 2019.

“I hope to be part of the Black Stars team that participates in the AFCON in Egypt," he told Daily Graphic.

"I believe I have done well to merit a place in the team. It is every player’s dream to represent his nation at the highest level and it would be a dream come true for me if I am given the opportunity,” he added.

Amos Frimpong has been impressive with the Porcupine Warriors, and played a starring role in Kotoko's adventurew in Africa this season.

He helped the club reach the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup for the first time in eleven years.