Kotoko captain Felix Annan apologizes to fans after CAF Confederation Cup elimination

Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan has apologized to fans of the club after their CAF Confederation Cup elimination.

The Porcupine Warriors were booted out of the competition after a 2-0 defeat to San Predro in Ivory Coast, losing 2-1 on aggregate.

“I feel hurt for our fans who travelled from Ghana to Cote d’Ivoire to support us,” said the goalkeeper as he reacted to the fans’ unaccommodating post-match reactions.

“I feel their pain and I think if I were in their shoes, I would have reacted and do more than they did. All I want to say is a big sorry to them because all we have is them and ourselves."

Annan felt the Kumasi based side should have done better against their less fancied opponents but blames the lackadaisical attitude of some of his teammates for the defeat.

“With due respect to San Pedro, but I don't think this is a team that should stop us from qualifying to the group stage. This is the most painful defeat I have ever had in my Kotoko career. I do not know how to explain it. Our attitude and mental toughness were not there because it is painful how we lost. We cannot be committing these sort of mistakes at this stage.”