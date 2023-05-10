Kotoko CEO claims team should be leading Ghana Premier League table if there is fairness

Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has claimed that his team would be leading the Ghana Premier League table if there was fairness in the league.

The Porcupine Warriors sit in sixth place with 44 points after 30 matches, eight points behind league leaders Aduana Stars.

Amponsah believes that his side's struggles this season are due to the lack of fairness in the league.

He said on Kessben FM, "If there's fairness in Ghana football, Asante Kotoko wouldn't be at the current position on the BetPawa Ghana Premier League table."

Despite the team's poor performance, Amponsah called on fans to continue supporting the club and asked for patience as they seek to turn things around. He acknowledged that the team has not met expectations this season and pleaded for understanding from fans.

Kotoko have won just two of their last seven games, but are expected to claim three points when they play Kotoku Royals in Dawu on Sunday.

Kotoku Royals were recently confirmed as relegated from the Ghana Premier League and will have nothing at stake in the match.