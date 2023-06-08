Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah recounts kneeling to beg coach Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed that former coach Prosper Narteh Ogum declined his apology during their time together at the club.

Speaking to Wontumi Sports, Amponsah expressed his remorse and sought forgiveness from Ogum when he realised that things were not going well.

"We hired Prosper Ogum and we performed. At a point, I knelt down and asked Prosper Ogum to forgive me if I have ever disrespected him because I realized that some things are not working well, but he declined my apology," disclosed Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Ogum was at the helm of Kotoko when they emerged victorious in the Ghana Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 season. However, following their successful campaign, Ogum and the club decided to part ways, a decision that shocked fans.

Ogum's exit has been felt with Kotoko failing to retain the league and will finish the campaign without silverware.

Meanwhile, Ogum has been linked with Kotoko's arch rivals Hearts of Oak who are in desperate search for a new direction.