Kotoko CEO reveals he pleaded with Mbella Etouga to stay despite FC Zurich interest

The CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has spoken about his efforts to convince Franck Mbella Etouga to remain with the club despite interest from FC Zurich.

Amponsah revealed that FC Zurich had shown interest in signing Etouga, but only during the January transfer window.

In a bid to keep the Cameroonian striker at Kotoko, Amponsah pleaded with him to contribute to the club's CAF Champions League campaign, citing the potential for his stock to rise and attract European interest in January.

"I practically begged him because I knew FC Zurich were interested in him but would only sign him in January," Amponsah said during an interview with Oyerepa FM.

"So, I was even begging him that if he helps us qualify for the group stages of the Champions League, his stock will rise higher, and by January, a European team will come for you, and I mentioned the name of the team to him."

Despite Amponsah's appeals, Mbella chose to leave Kotoko at the end of the season to sign for El Masry in Egypt. However, the striker has struggled to make an impact in the Egyptian League, featuring in only eight matches and scoring just one goal due to health issues.

The turn of events has left Amponsah disappointed, as FC Zurich ultimately redirected their attention to Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who has since joined the Swiss club.