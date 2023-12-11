Kotoko chairman Nana Apinkra Awua highlights significance of upcoming European tour ahead of 2023/24 season

Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairman of Asante Kotoko Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua has outlined the pivotal role of the team's upcoming European tour ahead of the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.

The Porcupines are set to embark on a transformative journey starting on July 15, 2024, as announced at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi on Friday, December 8, 2023.

The primary focus of the training tour will be in Italy, where Asante Kotoko intends to refine their skills and strategies by engaging with esteemed Italian sides Genoa and Atalanta.

They are scheduled to extend their training tour to Germany and Switzerland as well.

According to Chairman Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, the European tour is poised to inject a positive outlook into the team's dynamics.

"Asante Kotoko is undoubtedly winning the Ghana Premier League this year and in 2024, after we return from our European tour, we will be back stronger than ever with new exposure, style, and mindset," Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua conveyed in an interview with Akoma FM.

He elaborated, "We are currently assembling a team, and since we are starting from scratch with a mix of experienced and younger players, things were not going to go well initially."

The chairman indicated a strategic and forward-thinking approach by Asante Kotoko as they prepare to face both domestic and international challenges.

Meanwhile, Kotoko are on a four-game winning streak after securing a 3-2 win at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday