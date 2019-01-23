Kotoko chief George Amoako blasts 'unprofessional' Ashantigold over trio

Asante Kotoko chief George Amoako has launched a blistering attack on Ashantigold over the 'unprofessional' handling of their pursuit of three of their top stars.

The Porcupine Warriors boss is unhappy with how the miners have responded to an official bid for the services of Ghanaian duo Shafiu Mumuni and James Akaminko as well as Ivorian Richard Dodji.

Kotoko have slapped in bid for the services of the three players to augment their squad ahead of their involvement in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

While the miners are yet to respond to the request officially, top officials have resorted to the media to name prize tag - a situation which has infuriated the Ghanaian giants.

And Kotoko Chief Executive George Amoako has lashed out at the club for their unprofessional conduct.

"I requested for players from Ashantigold through the normal professional way. But we have not received any response from them," he fumed on Asempa FM

"But they are all over the media talking when they have not even responded to us officially.

"That is unprofessional and we're not interested in dealing with unprofessional stuff.

"What we're getting are innuendos and those are not necessary."

The miners have slapped $1 million on Ivorian Dodji while Shafiu Mumuni and James Akaminko are valued at $500,000.

Kotoko are keen to fortify their squad after being drawn against Zambian sides Zesco United and Nkana as well as Sudanese side Al Hilal.