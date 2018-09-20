Kotoko chief George Amoako wants Ghana Premier League to be run by an autonomous body

Asante Kotoko chief executive George Amoako has joined a tall list of personalities advocating for autonomous body to run the Ghana Premier League for improvement.

He believes this is the only way to make the Ghana top-flight wrestle with other advanced leagues on the continent.

"The league should be run by an independent, autonomous body. You can even outsource it. A sub-committee of the football association running the league is outmoded." he told Asempa FM.

A number of wide reaching reforms for football has been activated after FIFA announced a four-member Normalisation Committee last week.

The move became necessary after the world governing body disbanded the Executive Committee in the wake of an investigative piece by controversial journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed widespread corruption in the game in the West African nation.