Kotoko chief Nana Apinkra hails Toyota Cup against Kaizer Chiefs as celebration of African Unity and football heritage

The interim Chairman of Asante Kotoko Edmund Awuah Asafu-Adjaye (Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awuah), has hailed the 2025 Toyota Cup as a celebration of African unity, heritage, and sporting excellence.

The much-anticipated clash between Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and South African powerhouse Kaizer Chiefs is set to take place on Saturday, 26 July 2025, at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

More than just a friendly, the Toyota Cup fixture is a symbolic reunion between two clubs whose legacies are deeply intertwined with the story of African football.

“It is with great joy and anticipation that we come to South Africa for the 2025 edition of the Toyota Cup. Football has always been a powerful bridge between people and nations, and this event shows what is possible when sport is supported by vision and purpose. We are proud to be part of this celebration of African unity and commend Toyota and Kaizer Chiefs for setting the standard for what African football can be,” said Asafu-Adjaye.

The fixture rekindles a bond forged decades ago between two of the continent’s most storied institutions. Both Asante Kotoko and Kaizer Chiefs boast legacies built on continental glory, domestic dominance, and unmatched passion from their fanbases. Beyond the rivalry on the pitch, both clubs represent excellence, ambition, and the enduring power of African identity through football.

Organized under the banner of the Toyota Cup, this year’s event underscores how corporate partnership can elevate African football. Toyota’s longstanding commitment to supporting football development across the continent has turned the Cup into more than just a game, it's a celebration of innovation, culture, and sporting diplomacy.

Nana Apinkra's remarks highlight the deeper significance of the encounter: a bridge between peoples, a celebration of African talent, and a showcase of what can be achieved when football is paired with visionary sponsorship and purposeful engagement.

This edition of the Cup also arrives at a moment when African football is seeking to strengthen collaboration between nations, clubs, and investors. The meeting of Kaizer Chiefs and Asante Kotoko, two teams with tens of millions of followers across the continent, serves as a reminder that football remains a powerful cultural thread binding Africa’s people together.

For Asante Kotoko, the trip to South Africa is not only an opportunity to test its squad ahead of a competitive domestic season but also a chance to further globalize its brand and deepen its international roots.