Ghana's No. 1

Kotoko chief Nana Apinkra laments lack of reconciliation arrangement following Pooley’s death

Published on: 05 March 2025
Kotoko chief Nana Apinkra laments lack of reconciliation arrangement following Pooley's death

 

Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman, Nana Apinkra, has expressed disappointment over the lack of reconciliation efforts between his club and Nsoatreman following the tragic death of their fan, Nana Pooley.

Apinkra stated that despite the Ghana Football Association (GFA) giving the green light for the league to resume, he believes discussions between the two clubs should have taken place first to promote peace.

"They are saying we should play matches, but we haven't seen any reconciliation that they are doing between us and Nsoatreman," Apinkra said.

He emphasised that a reconciliation committee should have been formed to address the issues between the two clubs and prevent any further conflicts.

