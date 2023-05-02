Kotoko chief Nana Yaw Amponsah assures support for accident victims - Isaac Amoako

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper and leader of the 2017 accident victims of the club, Isaac Amoako, has expressed his relief after the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, assured them of taking necessary steps to address their plight.

A group of people associated with the club, including players, technical staff, and others, have been complaining of neglect after the team's bus was involved in an accident after a game six years ago. The victims have been calling for support from the club's management for their medical bills and other needs.

Following outrage from a section of Ghanaians, the club's management addressed the situation that happened under the past management, assuring that they will ensure the victims get the needed support.

In a recent development, the CEO of Asante Kotoko reached out to Amoako, who confirmed the news in an interview with Oyerepa FM. “The CEO of Asante Kotoko called me on Friday. He asked for the details of the accident victims and assured us of taking the necessary steps," he said.

Amoako further explained that some of the victims have been severely affected by the accident, especially the former goalkeeper trainer, Sampson Appiah, and former driver, Nana Berchie. However, the recent assurances from the management have brought relief to them.

"We are elated and relieved about this. We are hoping for the best, and we know this step by the management will bring relief to us,” he added.