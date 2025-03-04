Kotoko chief questions decision to reject Baba Yara but approve T&A stadium

Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairman, Nana Apinkra, has expressed his disappointment and confusion over the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) decision to reject the use of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for their home games.

Nana Apinkra questioned the GFA's reasoning, pointing out that the T&A Stadium, which has been approved for Ghana Premier League matches, has similar safety and security concerns as the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

"How does the T&A Stadium meet the standards to host GPL games, yet Baba Yara does not? At T&A, players and officials have to get down at the entrance and walk to the stadium before playing their matches.

Are these the enhanced safety and security standards we are talking about?" he asked in an interview with Oyerepa Sports.

The GFA's decision comes after the temporary suspension of the league due to security concerns following the tragic death of a Kotoko fan, Francis "Nana Pooley" Frimpong, during a match against Bofoakwa Tano in Nsoatre.

Asante Kotoko is set to resume their league campaign after the final funeral rites and burial of Nana Pooley, with their next match against Legon Cities.