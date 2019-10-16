Kotoko close to signing forward Kwame Poku

Asante Kotoko are set to sign young forward Kwame Puku from Nkoranza Warriors.

The highly rated striker, who was on the verge of joining Ashantigold before the start of the NC Special Competition will join the Porcupine Warriors if terms are agreed.

The 19-year old has hugely impressed for the lower tier side after netting ten goals in the Tier II Special competition.

Asante Kotoko are beefing up their attack after dropping from the CAF Champions League following defeat to Etoile Du Sahel.

The club have been reliant on George Abege and Richard Arthur as Sogne Yacouba continues to work his way back into the team.

Kwame Poku was named in the Black Satellites team ahead of the CAF U-20 cup of nations early this year but had to be dropped at the eleventh hour.