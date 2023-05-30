Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale bemoans 'terrible' officiating in stalemate against Karela

Asante Kotoko's interim coach, Abdul Gazale has questioned referee Moro Osman's performance, claiming that his decisions favoured Karela United in their Ghana Premier League matchday 32 meeting.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw on Monday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Gazale expressed his displeasure with the officiating, implying that the referee had preset plans to thwart Asante Kotoko's prospects of winning.

According to Gazale, the turning point in the game occurred when the referee failed to award Asante Kotoko a penalty.

Gazale was adamant that his squad should have received a clear penalty for a handball incident. He cited the crowd's reaction as proof of the alleged unfairness.

"The game was a very tight one, but the officiating was terrible," Gazale stated in a post-match interview.

“Because the referee failed to give us a clear penalty that came in our way, it was a clear handball, you saw the crowd, this is very bad."

Despite the tie, the outcome has moved Asante Kotoko from fifth to fourth place in the Ghana Premier League standings. After 32 games, the Porcupine Warriors have 48 points. Meanwhile, they now have no hope of defending the title, trailing Medeama SC by eight points with two matches to end the season