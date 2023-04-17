Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale blames poor pitch condition for Berekum Chelsea defeat

Asante Kotoko's acting head coach Abdul Gazale expressed his disappointment following his team's loss to Berekum Chelsea on Friday.

Kotoko suffered a 3-0 defeat, extending their winless run at Golden City Park. Kotoko haven’t beaten Chelsea in Berekum since 2009.

Speaking after the match, coach Abdul Gazale admitted his team's poor performance, but also attributed some of the blame to the poor condition of the Berekum Chelsea pitch.

He said, "We were here to pick three points but it's unfortunate that it went against us. We didn't do well. The entire team, we didn't do well because the way we wanted to play we couldn't get the chance to play that way because of the nature of the pitch."

The defeat leaves Kotoko outside the top four in the league standings, and their chances of defending their title are becoming increasingly unlikely given their struggles in recent games.