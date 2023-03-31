Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale takes responsibility for improving team's finishing

Asante Kotoko interim manager, Abdul Gazale, has admitted that his team's attackers lack the cutting edge in front of goal and has taken responsibility to help them improve their finishing.

Gazale took over the team a few days ago after the departure of Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo and has already identified finishing as an area that the team needs to improve if they want to remain title contenders.

In their first game under Gazale's leadership, the team secured a 1-1 draw against Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium, despite taking an early lead. The youth coach believes that his team had enough chances to win the game, but they failed to do so because their attackers were not clinical enough in front of goal.

"We should have won by 3-1 but unfortunately, we were unable to convert our chances which is a problem and we are going to work on it.

"For the past two days, that's what we have been working on, how to finish and it was evidently poor in how we played. We are going to work on the final touches to convert our chances from tomorrow," Gazale said after the game.

Kotoko will host Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday as they continue their search for a win in three games.