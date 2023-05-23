Kotoko coach Abdulai Gazale delighted with victory over Kotoku Royals

Asante Kotoko interim coach Abdulai Gazale expressed slight disappointment that his team couldn't maintain a clean sheet but emphasized his satisfaction following their 3-1 win over Kotoku Royals on Monday afternoon.

The reigning league champions dominated the relegated side in Dawu, securing all three points to climb up into the top four and remain in contention for the title with three matches to go.

In a post-match interview, Coach Abdulai Gazale with securing all three points. He stated, "Today I was not thinking that we will concede a goal because of what we have done in the past two weeks but unfortunately conceded again. We needed the three maximum points and we are back to winning ways."

Coach Gazale also addressed the fitness of Georges Mfegue, who scored two goals in the match. He revealed that Mfegue was not initially ready to start but acknowledged the importance of his experience and decided to include him in the lineup.

Gazale praised Mfegue's contribution, stating, "He was not ready to start but I told him we needed him because of his experience. He actually did the work by giving us the lead in the first 45 minutes."

Kotoko are six points adrift of top spot.