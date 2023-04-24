Kotoko coach Abdulai Gazale hails 'saviour' Frederick Asare after Aduana win

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko Abdulai Gazale has heaped praise on goalkeeper Frederick Asare for his superb saves which helped them secure a crucial 2-1 victory over Aduana Stars.

The Ogya Boys took an early lead through Isaac Mintah on 25 minutes but Mukwala netted the equalizer for Kotoko in the 37th minute.

After recess, Serge Zeze scored what proved to be the match-winning goal in the 48th minute.

Aduana pressed for the equalizer but Kotoko held on to their lead to secure all three points thanks to some fantastic saves by goalie Frederick Asare to deny Aduana an equalizer.

Gazale told StarTimes after full time: "When you look at Asare's save, it's not even one. The first half he saved one. The second half he had about two saves for us and that is why he is also a goalkeeper in the post. When everything is gone beyond the players, he has to be the last person to save us and he was able to do it. I think I have to give him credit for that and I think he was able to save us from that equalizer."

Kotoko are on 4th position after the win with 42 points, 5 points behind leaders Aduana.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante