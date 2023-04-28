Kotoko coach Abdulai Gazale refrains from making title defense promise

Acting head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdulai Gazale has disclosed that he cannot guarantee they will defend their Premier League title owing to the attitude of his players.

Kotoko were convincingly beaten 2-0 by Great Olympics on Thursday at the WAFA Stadium.

Michael Osei got the opening goal in the 8th minute after heading home a lofted cross from Christopher Nettey.

Olympics doubled their lead six minutes from the interval through Emmanuel Akesseh, who scored his very first goal in the Ghanaian top-flight.

The Porcupines remain eight points adrift of the top spot occupied by Aduana with their hopes of defending the league title gradually fading away.

Gazale refrained from making any promises on whether his side could defend the Premier League title. He told StarTimes after full time: "Looking at the attitude of the players, if you continue to keep on promising this way I don't think I will be fair to myself because any time we think we are going to win an away match we end up giving the match out so in fact we have to pick it one after the other. If we are able to get on top of the league, fine but we cannot continue to play this way and expect to win the league."

Kotoko travel back to Kumasi to host Tamale City for their next game.

By Suleman Asante