Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor condemns violence in football after draw at Berekum Chelsea

Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor has condemned the unfortunate incident that happened before their game against Berekum Chelsea last Sunday.

Violence broke at the Golden City Park before their goalless stalemate with the home side, with two officials of Asante Kotoko rushed to the hospital for suffering various injuries.

Coach C.K Akonnor was delighted the game was played but was very disappointed by the conduct of the fans and some officials, insisting such incidents should not repeat itself in the future.

"I think first of all football is meant to bring people together and the incident that occurred prior to the game should not repeat itself," he said after the game.

"I was very happy with the way we played, looking at the circumstances we came across and the field was not too good and made playing difficult for us," he added.

Akonnor was also not happy with the state of the Golden City pitch, as it was difficult for his side to control the game the way the wanted.

"It was a rough game for both sides, I don't know of the opponent if they are used to it but we are not used to the roughness of the field and we are happy getting a point."