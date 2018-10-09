Kotoko coach C.K Akunor handed brand new car to start work

New Asante Kotoko coach Charles Kwabla Akunor has been handed a brand new car to begin work at the club.

The former Black Stars captain joined the club last week on a three year deal after Paa Kwesi Fabin resigned seven months in charge of the Porcupine Warriors.

Akunor was given the car to be use in the discharge of his official duties.

The ex-Ashantigold coach is also expected to be handed an accommodation in the Ashanti regional capital to aid his work with the club.

Coach C.K Akunor has been handed the task of returning the club to it's glory days with winning a continental title on top of the agenda for the club.

“CK is an experienced Coach and we believe we made the right choice, we have actually tasked him to win the Africa Champions League or CAF Confederation Cup competition,” he spoke to Atinka FM.

“That is immediate target and we are confident he will achieve that.”

The 45 year old says he is at the club to instill his "agroball' in the team and hope he wins titles with the club.