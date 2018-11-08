Kotoko coach C.K Akunor praises fans of the club

Asante Kotoko coach Charles Kwablah Akunor has heaped praises on the fans of the club for their "wonderful" support to the team.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently in Takoradi, where they have began a ten day camping as part of preparations for the CAF Confederations Cup.

On their arrival, the team were warmly received by fans of the club in the Western Region and coach of the club describes the gesture as amazing one for the club.

“For the supporters they are wonderful, where ever we go, they give us good reception and we cannot do without them.” Akonnor told footballmadeinghana.com

“They are very very important to us, imagine playing a home or an away match without any supporter, it will be crazy, and so we cannot do without them, so they have to come on board and help and they have been fantastic so far.”

Asante Kotoko have arrived in the Western Regional capital, Takoradi, on Tuesday.

The technical team and 30 players made the trip to Takoradi as they intensify preparations ahead of their Africa campaign.

The players comprised the 26 players who were registered for Africa and four others who are under observation by the coach.