Kotoko coach C.K Akunor skeptical of success in the CAF Confederation Cup

Asante Kotoko coach Charles Kwablah Akunor remains cautiously hopeful of success at the club ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Akunor, who was named coach of Kotoko last month has been handed the herculean task of winning a continental championship in his three year stay at the club.

But the former Ashantigold coach insists he can't guarantee success instantly, however he assured fans of his believe to do his best in Africa.

“Talking about success, we can’t guarantee it because no one can guarantee his life tomorrow, but we are hopeful we will work hard and by so doing.” Akonnor told Footballmadeinghana.com

“We hope we will be rewarded, we believe in what we do, we believe we have the capacity to do well, it’s a challenge, the time limits is not on our side. We understand all these obstacles and circumstances, and we have taken that in good faith believing that we will overcome all.”

The Porcupine Warriors are in Takoradi preparing for the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Kumasi based club will find out their opponents for the preliminary stage of the competition on November 28th when the draw is made.