Kotoko coach CK Akunnor backs misfiring Songne Yacouba

Kotoko coach C.K Akunnor believes striker Songne Yacouba will soon find his goal scoring form.

The Burkinabe is yet to find his scoring touch since recovering from a food poisoning in November last year.

The striker is yet to score in the CAF Confederation Cup as fears continue to grow on his lack of potency.

But coach CK Akunnor believes he will get it right soon.

"Yacouba fell sick and was not fully recovered when we took him for the Kariobangi game in Kenya"

"Currently he is going through some recovery phases but he will have to recover fully first.

“It’s just a matter of time. He will start to score again. Just like how Ronaldo started with Juventus, the beginning was difficult but he is now scoring a lot.

“So I’m confident Yacouba will start scoring soon. The most important thing is he helps the team a lot.