Kotoko coach Gazale asks for more time to improve his players

Asante Kotoko interim coach Abdul Gazale has pleaded for more time on behalf of his players to be able to understand his tactical instructions before games.

Gazale was appointed caretaker coach after the sack of Burkinabe trainer Seydou Zerbo a couple of weeks ago.

The youth coach since then has won once and drawn twice in his three games in charge leaving Kotoko out of the top four after 25 matches.

After their draw against King Faisal on Wednesday in a matchday 21 outstanding match, Gazelle admitted that his players find it difficult to adhere to his instructions and would need ample time to be used to them.

He further hinted that he would make the most of the holidays to get the team in shape and compete for the rest of the season.

“Before we started the game the instructions were not clear to them. When they begin to understand [we will improve]. And we can’t use one day to do all that. It will take time, but I believe we have started well. It was evident in the second half. If they played the first half like we did in the second half, we could have gotten the needed goals to win the match,” Gazale said.

Kotoko will continue their campaign with a trip to the Golden City Park to lock horns with Berekum Chelsea on April 15.

With 39 points, the Porcupine Warriors are five points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars with nine matches to end the season.