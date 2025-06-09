Kotoko coach Karim Zito confident about leading team to FA Cup glory despite GPL final day defeat

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, has assured fans of his team’s readiness to work hard to win the MTN FA Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 3-1 defeat to Vision FC on Sunday in their last match of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Despite the final day defeat, Coach Zito is confident about leading his team to FA Cup glory.

Speaking in his post-match interview after the Vision FC game, Coach Abdul Karim Zito stated that the defeat is a wake-up call for his team ahead of the MTN FA Cup final.

“I think Vision FC played good and they deserved to win. The positive side of this game is that it’s a wake-up call to the finals we are going to play, because I saw it coming before the Medeama game.

“It will help me to rearrange my boys well for the FA Cup finals. The defeat will help me positively. It’s a wake-up call for us to work hard to win the FA Cup,” Coach Karim Zito said.

Kotoko will face lower-division side Golden Kick in the finals of this season’s MTN FA Cup.

The final is scheduled to be played on Sunday, June 15, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, Legon. The match will kick off at 5 pm.