Kotoko Coach Karim Zito highlights positive impact of Vision FC defeat

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has revealed that his team's defeat to Vision FC in the Ghana Premier League will have a positive impact on their upcoming MTN FA Cup final.

The Porcupines ended the league season in fourth place but are focused on winning the FA Cup.

"Vision FC played good and they deserve to win," Zito said. "But the positive side of this game is that it is a wake-up call to the finals."

Zito believes the defeat will help him prepare his team for the FA Cup final against Golden Kick.

The match is scheduled for June 15 at the University of Ghana Stadium. The winner will qualify for the preliminary stage of next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

Zito is optimistic about his team's chances, stating, "I saw it coming before the Medeama game. I'm not too worried because it will help me rearrange my boys well for the final."