Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen happy with players mentality after first training session

New Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachhariassen has praised the mentality of his players after his first day of training with the team.

But he was quick to also admit, the players have a lot of work to do to reach the level he expect in terms of their endurance.

“It looks like a nice group and I’m very happy with the mentality, surprised a little bit with the level of endurance so I’m quite happy,” he told footballmadeinghana.com.

“We are going to do test for some weeks and then start preparation for the Caf Champions league, afterwards we shall take decision on the players,” he added.

Zachariassen joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three year deal on Sunday after leaving rivals Ashantigold.

The Norwegian tactician will lead the team for the CAF Champions League next season, after the Reds emerged winners of the Tier I Special Competition.

The ex-Ashantigold gaffer's short stint in Ghana saw him win the Tier II Special Competition with Ashantigold.