Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen insists their level is in the CAF Confederation Cup

Asante Kootoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen says their level is in the CAF Confederation Cup after his side were dumped out of the CAF Champions League.

The Norwegian tactician admits the continent's elite competition, the CAF Champions League is above his team's level and can thrive better in the Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors were booted out of the Champions League after a 3-0 defeat in Tunisia to Etoile Du Sahel, losing 3-2 on aggregate to drop to the second tier competition in Africa.

“The CAF Confederation Cup is our level at the moment, we are in Confederation Cup, I think that's the right level for us," he said.

"We’ve got to be realistic, we’ve got to be realistic because we have only worked together for 3 months,” he added.

The Kumasi based club will know their opponents for the play-offs of the CAF Confederation Cup next month.

Last season, the Reds reach the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.