Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen targets win in Tunisia ahead of Etoile du Sahel clash

Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen says the team will travel to Tunisia with the goal of beating Etoile du Sahel in the second leg of their CAF Champions League clash.

The Porcupine Warriors beat the two times African champions 2-0 in the first leg at the Baba Yara sports stadium.

“I always go into matches with the intention to win the match, that's our goal now, we want to go to Tunisia to win," he told Oyerepa FM.

“We will try to win the match.There’s no injury now apart from those sidelined before we started the competition like Maxwell Baakoh”.

The Norwegian tactician is poised on leading the record Ghana Premier League champions to the group stages of the competition.

Kotoko have already eliminated Kano Pillars from the competition and an aggregate win will see them progress to the next stage of the competition.