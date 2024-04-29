Kotoko coach Ogum admits need for improved goal-scoring

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum admits the need for his side to improve their goal-scoring prowess following their 1-1 draw with Medeama in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors took the lead when Striker Steven Mukwala found the net in the 22nd minute, but Diawisie Taylor equalised for Medeama with a converted penalty kick in the 57th minute.

The outcome leaves Kotoko in 11th place on the league table, six points clear of relegation with five games remaining.

Kotoko scored only 25 goals in 28 games, averaging 0.9 goals per game, one of the lowest tallies in the league, which Ogum isn't happy about.

"It’s been happening throughout the season. We create a lot of chances but then the conversion is the issue," Ogum stated in a post-match interview.

"Interestingly too we’ve been training on it, at training they score a lot of goals but the tempo and temperament of training and games are different.”

"I think we still need to work on it and be sure that the few chances that come our way will be converted. The game is about scoring goals,” he emphasized.

Kotoko are set to host Legon Cities in their next game in Kumasi on Friday, May 3, 2024.