Kotoko coach Ogum frustrated by lost scoring chances in Chelsea defeat

Following a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat against Berekum Chelsea, Asante Kotoko's gaffer Prosper Narteh Ogum expressed discontentment stemming from wasted scoring chances during the fiercely contested Matchday 30 tie.

Kotoko initially seized the upper hand, courtesy of a Steven Mukwala header. Yet, Chelsea retaliated, knotting the scoreboard at one-all thanks to Stephen Amankona before halftime.

Ultimately, Berekum Chelsea snatched a late triumph owing to Mezack Afriyie's header from a corner.

Ogum reflected on the dissatisfactory result, acknowledging Kotoko's control over the contest.

"We deserved the win. Our performance was superior, and we squandered some promising opportunities," he admitted ruefully.

Obliquely hinting at alleged external influences, Ogum continued, "I won't name names. It's about intimidation, plain and simple."

This demoralizing reverse places Asante Kotoko precariously at the 11th slot in the league hierarchy, having acquired 40 points so far.

Nonetheless, the Porcupine Warriors intend to recover swiftly, setting sights on redemption against longstanding adversaries Hearts of Oak.