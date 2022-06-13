Kotoko coach Ogum rhapsodises CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah: 'He's more abreast with the modern trends'

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has praised the support received Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah in the build up of winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

The University lecturer has guided the Porcupine Warriors to their record extending 25th league title on his debut season.

Ogum was signed by Amponsah from fellow Ghana Premier League side WAFA after an impressive campaign with the academy side for the 2020/21 season where he led them to third place finish.

‘‘He’s an amazing CEO. He takes his time to engage you as a coach with respect to what you have to do. He also believes in reasons- Why we must do it this way and not that way. I think it has really helped,’’ Ogum told StarTimes in a post-match speech.

‘‘He is a distinguished gentleman, he knows his job as a CEO, he's more abreast with the modern trends in the game- I mean how to project a team like Kotoko to be compared to the likes Al Ahly, Zamalek and what have you. That’s his intention and that’s exactly what he’s doing.’’

Asante Kotoko were officially crowned champions of the Ghana top-flight on Sunday, 12 June, when they smashed Elmina Sharks 3-0 at Baba Yara Stadium.

It was the penultimate fixture for the season and the club’s final home match.

The Kumasi-based side sealed the title with three matches to spare when they drew 1-1 at AshantiGold two weeks ago.