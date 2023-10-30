Kotoko coach Ogum says team should have sealed win against Bechem United at half time

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed his disappointment over missed opportunities following their 1-1 draw against Bechem United in the seventh week of the Ghana Premier League.

According to him, his team had enough chances to seal a win but blew them.

The match, held at the Baba Yara Stadium, saw Peter Acquah scoring his debut goal for the Porcupine Warriors, but Augustine Okrah's equaliser for Bechem United ensured the game ended in a deadlock.

Kotoko had a strong first-half performance, during which they created numerous scoring opportunities. However, they failed to capitalise on these chances and build on their one-goal lead before Augustine Okrah's goal drew Bechem United level in the second half.

"I think we played well in the first half, created a lot of chances which should have allowed us to end the game in the first half, but we didn't convert our chances. In the second half, they scored, altering the game's dynamics, but I'm satisfied with our overall performance," coach Ogum lamented.

"The equalizer affected us psychologically, giving them a boost in energy. To regain control, we needed to exhibit mental strength, create more opportunities, and score. Despite the change in intensity after their goal, I believe we managed to match it," he added.

Asante Kotoko remain in the seventh position on the league table with 10 points, while Bechem United hold the 12th spot with eight points.