Kotoko coach praises Steven Mukwala's stellar performance in victory over Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has praised striker Steven Dese Mukwala for his outstanding performance in the Porcupine Warriors' 2-0 win over archrivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The victory, which took place at the Baba Yara Stadium, marked Kotoko's consecutive win in the Super Clash this season, solidifying their dominance over their fierce rivals.

Mukwala, a Ugandan international, was the hero of the match, scoring both goals for Kotoko. He opened the scoring just nine minutes into the game, expertly latching onto a long pass and slotting the ball past Hearts' goalkeeper Kwesi Nketia.

Mukwala then secured his 14th goal of the season in injury time, during a counter-attack, by deftly shifting the ball onto his right foot and slamming it into the bottom left corner of the goal.

In the post-game press conference, Dr. Ogum lauded Mukwala’s performance, particularly highlighting his resilience and execution following Kotoko’s 2-1 loss to Berekum Chelsea in the previous match.

"And I think Steve [Mukwala] made it so beautiful. As I said before the game, I engaged him and I think he has lived up to the task. It’s good for us. I’m even short of words," a smiling Ogum remarked.

The victory has propelled Kotoko to ninth place in the Ghana Premier League standings, providing a much-needed boost as they aim to climb higher up the table. Kotoko will next face Great Olympics, hoping to build on their recent success and continue their ascent in the league standings.

Mukwala’s brace not only secured the win but also showcased his importance to the team, highlighting his ability to deliver in crucial moments. As Kotoko prepare for their upcoming matches, Mukwala's form will be vital in their quest to finish the season strongly.