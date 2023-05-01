Kotoko coach praises young midfielder Rocky Dwamena for exceptional goal against Tamale City

Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale has praised young midfielder, Rocky Dwamena after scoring an exceptional goal in his team's 1-1 draw against Tamale City.

The defending champions and debutants settled for a draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday after an enthralling 90 minutes. The Porcupine Warriors scored first through Rocky Dwamena, who struck high from long range to beat Cisse Tijani the goalkeeper of Tamale City in the 36th minute.

But the visitors responded quickly with the equaliser courtesy of a swift Mohammed Yahaya who pounced on a defensive mistake by Kotoko to help his team earn a significant point.

Despite dropping points again, Abdul Gazale was excited about Dwamena's input.

“That’s the boy, he is super as far as shooting from long range is concerned and this is one of his talents and that is the reason why I personally asked the team to go for him because he can shoot from any angle if he gets the motivation and the necessary support, he can do more than this because he is still young,” he told StarTimes.

Kotoko are still sixth in the league standings with 43 points from 29 games, seven points behind leaders Aduana Stars, who have a game in hand.