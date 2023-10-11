Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum lauds supporters' commitment despite challenging start in Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has expressed his gratitude to the fans and called for their continued support.

In the midst of a challenging start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Coach Prosper Ogum of Asante Kotoko took a moment to acknowledge the unwavering support from the team's passionate fan base.

The Porcupines only won their first match of the season against Accra Lions on Monday recording a slim victory after previous attempts. The Porcupines have lost once and drawn thrice accumulating five points

Ogum emphasized the importance of patience, citing a crucial period of rebuilding for the Ghana Premier League club.

"All that I need from the fans is to back behind them like they did game 1 they were there, game two they were there, game three they were there," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"I must say that they are happy in our team meetings if they want to know the players always commend them in our team meetings that even when the going is tough they are always there for us.

"So they should keep it up we will also work harder and stay more disciplined and make sure that we leave up to the Porcupine slogan,"