Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum tells fans to be hopeful ahead of Karela match

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, is urging the club's fans to maintain their faith in the team despite a slow start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors have yet to secure a victory since the beginning of the season. Their journey kicked off with a draw against Heart of Lions, followed by a 2-1 defeat against Bibiani Goldstars at Dun's Park on Saturday.

Speaking in the aftermath of the defeat, Ogum, who formerly coached WAFA, encouraged the fans to remain optimistic about the team's prospects despite the less-than-ideal start to the season.

When asked to convey a message to the fans following the game, Ogum stated, "They should be hopeful," head of their next game against Karela United.

As things stand, Asante Kotoko currently occupies the 17th position on the league table with just one point from their first two matches of the season.

The former Black Galaxies assistant coach returned with the hope of reviving the club having initially won the Ghana Premier League with them two seasons ago but has faced significant challenges.

He is however still hopeful of leading the team to bounce back to positivity in the upcoming matches.