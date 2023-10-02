Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum admits draw against Karela below his expectation

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum has revealed that their 1-1 draw against Karela United on Sunday didn’t meet his expectation.

The Pride and Passion held Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, October 1 2023.

The Porcupine Warriors fell behind to 9th minute strike by Kotoko old boy Adomako Wiredu after he overrun Ansu to beat Danlad in post.

This early setback left Kotoko chasing the game, and they pushed hard for an equaliser. Their efforts eventually paid off in the 91st minute when substitute Baba Yahaya rescued a point for the home side.

Ogum told StarTimes at full time, the result wasn’t what he was expecting.

He said: “If you look at the chances we missed and the way we played right from the blast of the whistle to the end, especially in the second half.

“The chances we created, we missed, that wasn’t the result I was expecting”

Kotoko are away to Accra Lions for their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante